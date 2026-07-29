BCBS Mich. Unit Must Face Wesco ERISA Suit
By Susan Smiley ( July 29, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will have to face a lawsuit from a west Michigan convenience store chain alleging that the healthcare insurer mismanaged its self-funded employee health plan in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act after a Michigan federal judge denied BCBSM's request to dismiss the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.