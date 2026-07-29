Split 10th Circ. Revives Class Bid In 'Safer' Cig False Ad Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 29, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A divided Tenth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that a lower court should not have denied class certification to consumers who claimed Santa Fe Natural Tobacco falsely implied its Natural American Spirit cigarettes were safer than others, saying the court erroneously rejected their damages model as common proof of causation and damages....
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