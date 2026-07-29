Afghan Families Must Be Admitted Into US Despite Trump Ban
By Jared Foretek ( July 29, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge Wednesday ordered that the families of five Afghans who fought for the United States be allowed to enter the country within weeks and that two other families who have yet to be interviewed by the State Department have their applications processed within the month....
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