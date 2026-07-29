Pa. Justices To Review Record $207M UPenn Med Mal Verdict

By Matthew Santoni ( July 29, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will review whether a Philadelphia jury wrongly put a record-setting $207 million medical malpractice judgment entirely on the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, or if jurors needed to have decided the individual liability of the employees involved in an allegedly botched baby delivery....
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