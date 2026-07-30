3M Wins 11th Circ. Bid To Fight PFAS Suit In Federal Court
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 30, 2026, 2:17 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel said a judge should have let 3M Co. fight an Alabama town's lawsuit over forever chemical contamination in federal court based on its defense that some pollution may stem from firefighting foams made for the U.S. military....
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