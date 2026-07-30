Planned Parenthood Sues Feds For Politicized Grant Priorities
By Gina Kim ( July 30, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood has sued the Trump administration in D.C. federal court over changes to Title X grant funding rules related to family planning, arguing applicants are forced to "align" with the administration's political priorities disfavoring contraceptives and targeting transgender patients when regulations require offering services in a nondiscriminatory fashion....
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