Pa. Law Firm Accused Of Botching Lawsuit Response, Appeal
By James Boyle ( July 31, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Pittsburgh firm Myers Law Group have been accused of mishandling a client's real estate dispute by failing to file proper responses and preserve his chance to appeal an Allegheny County judge's decision on the underlying case....
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