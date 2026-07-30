Trade Court OKs Pipe Fitting Duty Scope After 2 Remands

By Dylan Moroses ( July 30, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce properly concluded that certain carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings were in scope of antidumping duties after the U.S. Court of International Trade remanded issues with contrary results twice, according to an opinion sustaining the government's latest redetermination....
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