Resolution Copper Creates $54M Trust For Ariz., NM Tribes
By Crystal Owens ( July 30, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Resolution Copper Co. said it established a $54 million trust that will provide annual funding to 11 Indigenous nations that have cultural and ancestral ties to a sacred Arizona worship site that's facing destruction to make way for a multibillion-dollar mining operation....
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