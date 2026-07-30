Disney, Cameron Get 'Avatar' Sequels IP Suit Nixed, For Now

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 30, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday tossed an author's suit accusing the Walt Disney Co., film director James Cameron and Cameron's production company of ripping off the author's work to create "Avatar" movie sequels, saying any substantial similarities between the works should be better fleshed out should the writer amend his complaint again....
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