HP Beats Printer Customers' Ink Cartridge Antitrust Fight

By Lauraann Wood ( September 1, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. customers seeking to hold the printer-maker liable for preventing them from using third-party ink cartridges in their machines have still not pled consumer fraud or antitrust claims viable enough to proceed, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday....
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