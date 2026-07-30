Europe Soccer Group To Boycott FIFA Over Investor Sale Plan
By David Steele ( July 30, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The soccer federation representing 55 European countries announced Thursday that it will boycott World Cup competition in protest of FIFA's plan to sell billions of dollars in shares of the sport's premier international tournament to private investors....
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