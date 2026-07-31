Why Courts Are Pushing Back On Greenwashing Laws

By Kristy Balsanek, Felicia Isaac and George Gigounas ( July 31, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Two state legislatures sought to address greenwashing by drawing bright lines, specifying exactly what businesses could and could not say about the environmental attributes of their products, with penalties for noncompliance. In the first half of 2026, two federal courts concluded that this approach could not survive constitutional scrutiny....
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