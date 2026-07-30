Albertsons Can't Nix 14 Years Of Opioid Claims At Wash. Trial

By Ben Adlin ( July 30, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Albertsons and Safeway can't dodge 14 years' worth of claims in Washington state's lawsuit accusing the grocery stores' pharmacies of irresponsibly dispensing prescription opioids and fueling the state's overdose crisis, according to a Seattle judge's ruling Wednesday striking the companies' statute-of-limitations defense....
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