FTC, Southern Glazer Need More Time To Finalize Settlement

By Nadia Dreid ( July 31, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told a California federal judge that it needs a little more time to work out the finer points of its settlement with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which would end the agency's first Robinson-Patman Act case in decades....
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