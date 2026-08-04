Healthcare Fraud Task Force Expands To Philly, Charges 19

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 4, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Federal and Pennsylvania law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced charges against 19 defendants involved in home care, alleging they bilked Medicare and Medicaid out of funds meant for caregivers and beneficiaries — representing an expansion of the federal crackdown on benefits fraud to Philadelphia....
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