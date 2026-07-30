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Murdaugh Seeks Independent Retest of Wife's Fingernail DNA

By Parker Quinlan ( July 30, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Thursday asked a state court to order that DNA evidence recovered from his wife's fingernails be tested by an independent laboratory, arguing that state lab tests are not thorough enough to be useful in his retrial on charges that he murdered his family....

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