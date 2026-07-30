9th Circ. Reverses Hologenix CEO's Tortious Interference Loss
By Craig Clough ( July 30, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel reversed a $2.5 million judgment Thursday against Hologenix CEO Seth Casden by finding a district court erred in ruling the executive is not immune from a tortious interference claim while also reversing a Lanham Act disgorgement award totaling nearly $3 million....
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