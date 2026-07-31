Teck Asks Justices To Ax Wash. Tribal Cultural Loss Claims

By Crystal Owens ( July 31, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Canadian mining company is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived Washington tribes' natural resource damages claims for alleged pollution of the Columbia River, arguing the appellate court upended an environmental cleanup statute's tradeoff between broad liability and limited remedies....
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