3 Firms Advise On $1.3B Group 1 Deal For Hennessy Assets

By Al Barbarino ( July 30, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Group 1 Automotive said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the dealership assets and real estate of Hennessy Automobile Cos. in a transaction valued at about $1.3 billion, with Hill Ward Henderson and Vinson & Elkins LLP guiding Group 1, and Holland & Knight LLP advising Hennessy....
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