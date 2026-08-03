House-Passed KIDS Act Spurs Child Data Practices Audit

By Graham Dean, Brian Roper-Nelson and Will Quick ( August 3, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On June 29, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act by a bipartisan vote of 267-117.[1] In recent years, children's online safety and privacy have become major areas of focus for both state and federal lawmakers, with many proposals drawing bipartisan support....
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