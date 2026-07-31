Ariz. Justices Clarify Clergy Minor Abuse Reporting Laws

By Parker Quinlan ( July 31, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Arizona's highest court has unanimously determined that under the state's child abuse statute, clergy members who learn about an abuse of a minor are not required to report it if the clergy learned about the abuse through confession, or if reporting it would violate their religion....
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