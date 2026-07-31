CBP Not Bound By CIT Ruling In Canadian CEO Border Suit

By Mike Curley ( July 31, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out a suit by the Canadian CEO of a cannabis company and two of his employees alleging they were wrongly denied entry to the U.S. because they work in the industry, saying a Court of International Trade ruling allowed the company's merchandise to enter the country, but not its employees....
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