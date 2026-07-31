1st Circ. Says Boston Outdoor Dining Rules Not Biased
By Julie Manganis ( July 31, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit rejected claims by a group of restaurant owners in Boston's Little Italy that Mayor Michelle Wu singled them out for stricter enforcement and impact fees related to outdoor dining because they are predominantly white and of Italian descent....
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