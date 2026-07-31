DHS Adds Over 40 Cos. To Forced Labor Import Ban List

By Dylan Moroses ( July 31, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security added 43 new entities to its blacklist of companies from which goods are banned from entering the U.S. due to their presumed use of forced labor, according to a notice published Friday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.