Fox Accuses Newsmax Of 'Gamesmanship' In Antitrust Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 31, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Fox News has accused Newsmax of unfair "gamesmanship" that it says will waste resources and time as it seeks to amend its antitrust case accusing Fox of pressuring cable and streaming providers not to carry the rival right-leaning broadcaster....
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