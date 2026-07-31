Reddit AI Data Scraping Case Mostly Survives Dismissal
By Elliot Weld ( July 31, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday largely declined to dismiss Reddit's suit accusing SerpApi of illegally scraping its content to be sold to Perplexity for training its artificial intelligence models....
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