ICE Contractor Seeks Block Of Colo. Health Inspection Law

By Rachel Konieczny ( July 31, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Immigration detention facility operator The GEO Group Inc. urged a Colorado federal judge Friday to block the enforcement of a new state law requiring health and safety inspections at its Aurora, Colorado, facility, arguing the law is unconstitutional and discriminatory in singling out the company....
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