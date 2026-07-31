Colo. Judge Urged To Rule On No-Bond Policy For Noncitizens

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 31, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran national who has filed a class action challenging the Trump administration's mandatory detention policy is urging a Colorado federal judge to rule on the stayed case now that the Tenth Circuit has, in a different case, rejected the government's authority to detain all noncitizens without bond....
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