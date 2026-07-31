Ala. Localities Can't Tax Only Railroads, 11th Circ. Says

By Jaqueline McCool ( July 31, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A federal court correctly ruled that Alabama localities could not impose sales taxes on rail carriers' diesel fuel purchases, because a corresponding state-level tax was found to be discriminatory and the authority to tax at the local level is granted by the state, the Eleventh Circuit said Friday....
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