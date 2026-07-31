FIFA Calls Off Investor Sales Plan After Worldwide Backlash

By David Steele ( July 31, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- FIFA announced on Friday that it will drop its plan to sell shares of the World Cup to private investors, after three days of condemnation from the international soccer community, its senior advisor's resignation and a planned boycott by the European football federation....
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