DC Circ. Rules Ute Tribe Can't Reclaim 1.5M Utah Acres

By Crystal Owens ( July 31, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday rejected a Utah tribe's bid to undo a lower court's ruling that said it has no compensable title to 1.5 million acres in Utah, saying the lack of that title means the oil field lands are not eligible for restoration under the Indian Reorganization Act....
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