DC Circ. Backs Ex-Steward CEO's Contempt Charge

By Jared Foretek ( July 31, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a U.S. Senate committee's criminal and civil contempt finding against former Steward Health Care System LLC Chief Executive Ralph de la Torre after he refused to appear before lawmakers despite a subpoena, calling his appellate arguments "wholly meritless."...
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