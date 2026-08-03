Conn. Atty Says Deal Bars Fidelity's $920K Malpractice Claim

By Brian Steele ( August 3, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut lawyer has sought an early win on Fidelity National Title Insurance Co.'s malpractice case surrounding a $2.5 million mortgage refinancing loan, arguing that a claim over a forged mortgage release and a $920,000 payout is barred by the passage of time and a prior settlement....
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