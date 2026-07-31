Fed. Circ. Says Leica's Filtered Light Skirts U. Mich. Patent

By Susan Smiley ( July 31, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- In a dispute centered on how laser light is used in fluorescence technology, a unanimous Federal Circuit panel said on Friday that Leica Microsystems did not infringe on a University of Michigan patent, affirming the decision of a federal court in California....
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