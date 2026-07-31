Employment Authority: How AI May Require More OT
By Grace Elletson ( July 31, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how employers may have to shell out more overtime as artificial intelligence shakes up the definitions for what kinds of workers are owed time-and-a-half pay, and a rundown on how courts have recently interpreted a law that invalidates arbitration agreements for sexual misconduct claims. ...
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