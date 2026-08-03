Bermuda Firm Owes UK Tax In £41M Dispute, Tribunal Rules

By Josh White ( August 3, 2026, 8:48 PM BST) -- A Bermuda-based investment firm was a U.K. tax resident for several years and therefore may be liable for over £40.5 million ($54.3 million) in corporate tax because its beneficiary had effective control, a London tribunal ruled....
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