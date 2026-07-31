9th Circ. Seeks Nev. High Court Input In Live Nation Class Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 31, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Friday sought the Nevada Supreme Court's input on a proposed class action against Live Nation, certifying a question about whether an arbitration agreement is void under Nevada law if "the drafter reserves the unilateral right to modify the entire agreement 'at any time' without notice."...
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