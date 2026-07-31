Questo's Data Breach Notice Took 9 Months, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( July 31, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Questo Inc. was hit with a proposed negligence class action in Georgia federal court Thursday alleging the publishing company failed to adequately protect people's personal data, including Social Security numbers and credit card information, from an October cybersecurity breach and waited nine months to notify affected individuals....
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