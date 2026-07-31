Del. Supreme Court Ends J&J Bid To Preserve Asbestos Data

By Jarek Rutz ( July 31, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday reversed a Chancery Court ruling that had allowed Johnson & Johnson, Dow Chemical and other major asbestos defendants to pursue a novel effort to stop bankruptcy trusts from deleting decades of asbestos claims records, holding that the companies failed to satisfy the requirements for an equitable bill of discovery....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.