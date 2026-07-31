SEC Puts Brakes On New Nasdaq Delisting Standard
By Jessica Corso ( July 31, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily prevented Nasdaq from implementing new delisting standards that could boot dozens of small companies off the exchange while it hears an appeal from a coalition of affected businesses....
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