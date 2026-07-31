SwervePay Sellers Awarded $120M In Merger Fraud Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 31, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Friday awarded more than $120 million to sellers of former e-payment facilitator SwervePay who claimed buyers duped them into a merger by overstating payment volumes by the tens of billions, saying the buyers' intent to induce the sellers into the fraudulent transaction was "plain as day."...
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