Pfizer COVID Vaccine Suit Needs 3-Judge Court, Panel Finds

By Mike Curley ( August 3, 2026, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has revived a couple's suit against Pfizer Inc., federal officials and a pediatrician's office alleging their child died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, saying federal law required a three-judge court to decide motions to dismiss, not the single judge who tossed the case....
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