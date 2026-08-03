NCAA Fights To Unwind Athletes' Eligibility Expansion

By Alex Lawson ( August 3, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The NCAA is appealing a closely watched decision in Colorado federal court giving an extra year of college sports eligibility to athletes who graduated from high school in 2022, intensifying focus on the organization's rulemaking aimed at mollifying legal challenges....
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