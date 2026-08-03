Ga. Teacher Says She Was Let Go Over Harassment Reports

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 3, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A former teacher has filed suit against a Georgia-based private special education school, its chief executive officer, its assistant director and two supervisors, alleging she was explicitly told her contract would not be renewed because she reported the supervisors for sexual harassment....
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