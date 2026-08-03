AI Co. Yellow.ai To Go Public Via $550M SPAC Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 3, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Enterprise agentic artificial intelligence company Yellow.ai, advised by Fox Rothschild LLP, on Monday unveiled plans to go public by merging with Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP-led Bluerock Acquisition Corp. in a deal that boasts a pro forma equity value of roughly $550 million....
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