Mexican Dad Says CBP Ignored Valid Parole, Deported Him
By Craig Clough ( August 3, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A Mexican national who says he lived in the United States for decades but was deported despite a valid advance parole document filed a lawsuit in D.C. federal court Sunday challenging immigration policies updated by the Trump administration that unraveled decades of policy toward immigrants seeking humanitarian protections....
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