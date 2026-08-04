Key Compliance Insights From Calif.'s Volvo Diesel Deal
By Thierry Montoya ( August 4, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government's contesting California's authority under Clean Air Act Section 209 is a dispute over whether the state may set or enforce a given emission standard at all.[1] California's alleging that a manufacturer concealed how an engine actually controls emissions is a dispute over whether the manufacturer told the truth to obtain market access....
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