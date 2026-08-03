Bath Product Maker Vi-Jon Hits Ch. 11 With $25M Talc Deal
By Vince Sullivan ( August 3, 2026, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Private-label dry bath product maker Vi-Jon LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with a proposed plan to channel talc injury claims into a trust to be funded by $25 million of cash and the contribution of certain insurance rights....
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