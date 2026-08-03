DOJ Renews Bid To Oust Susman From ABA Trump EO Case

By Jared Foretek ( August 3, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice renewed its call for a D.C. federal judge to disqualify Susman Godfrey LLP from representing the American Bar Association in its challenge to the Trump administration's law firm executive orders, saying Susman Godfrey's attorneys could potentially have to serve as fact witnesses in the case....
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